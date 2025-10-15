Gov’t explains reasons for suspending Tanji, Batokunku  alkalolu

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

A week after suspending two village heads in the West Coast region, the Ministry for Lands yesterday issued a statement explaining that the duo, Jerreh Jatta and Cherno Bojang of Batokunku and Tanji respectively, are being investigated for alleged unauthorised sale of state land.

The statement said the duo had been previously warned about their activities before the recent action against them and that acting village heads would soon be appointed and henceforth the public is urged to avoid any land-related dealings with the suspended alkalolu.

- Advertisement -

The release further stated that a task force will be constituted to investigate the incidents and ensure the protection of public lands from illegal transactions.

”Preliminary findings suggest that land parcels designated for public use or held in trust by the state have been sold without the ministry’s prior approval and such actions, if confirmed, would violate existing land governance laws and administrative procedures,” the statement said.

It warned that individuals found engaging in illegal land transactions will face legal consequences and citizens are strongly advised to verify the legitimacy of any land sale with the government officials before making payments or entering agreements.

- Advertisement -

The ministry also warned its staff against involvement in facilitating illegal land sales, with strict legal action to be taken against any staff found culpable.