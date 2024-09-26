African giants risk Fifa World cup ban

- Advertisement -

In a dramatic turn of events, one of Africa’s footballing heavyweight nations is teetering on the edge of a ban from the upcoming Fifa World Cup.

While the lion’s share of African nations are laser-focused on securing their spots for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the looming World Cup qualifiers are, for most, taking a back seat at this moment. However, for one country, the urgency to rectify an alarming situation surrounding World Cup eligibility is becoming paramount.

The Egyptian national team, revered as the record champions of African football, finds themselves embroiled in a contentious legal dispute with a Switzerland-based firm that threatens their chances to partake in the world’s preeminent football contest in 2026.

Reports from the Swiss publication Blick highlight a contractual conflict involving the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) and a company responsible for orchestrating international friendly matches. On December 5, FIFA’s tribunal adjudicated in favor of the Swiss entity, mandating the EFA to settle a fine for contravening their contractual obligations.

Despite the tribunal’s ruling, the Egyptian FA has yet to comply, prompting FIFA to issue further sanctions and deliver a grave final warning, along with a 30-day extension to rectify the situation.

Should the EFA fail to comply this time around, the ramifications could be dire, leading to Egypt’s exclusion from the qualification process for the 2026 World Cup. This outcome would be nothing short of a disaster for the Pharaohs, who currently stand unbeaten in their World Cup qualifying campaign and are four points clear of Guinea-Bissau, their nearest rivals in Group A.