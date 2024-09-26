DISAPPOINTED YOUNG SCORPIONS MISS OUT ON AFCON

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Under-20 team yesterday crashed out of its campaign to reach the Africa Cup of Nations in this category.

The Young Scorpions lost heavily to Sierra Leone, in Monrovia, taking three goals without reply in one of the worst results in Gambian football in recent years.

The semifinal exit marked the end of road for The Gambia in this Wafu A championship, which is the route to the Afcon.

The result which handed Sierra Loene her first ticket to Afcon in this category, has shaken the Gambian football fraternity and prompted questions over the fate of Coach Lie Bojang, who had in reality done a fantastic job with the team in the last campaign, going as far as the World Cup. However, the heavy loss to Sierra Leone seems to have tainted him and his team’s good reputation with many, rather harshly calling for a change of hands.

The boys will now compete for a third-place spot on Saturday against Guinea following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Senegal in the other semifinal.