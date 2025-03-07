African women in sports: the path to success and recognition

- Advertisement -

March 8 is the International Women’s Day. It is not only an occasion to congratulate ladies and give sincere compliments but also an opportunity to remind them of more serious things – for example, the fight for women’s rights, as well as their achievements, including in sports.

It is generally accepted that everything depends only on the abilities of sportsmen and sportswomen. However, female athletes still face many specific challenges – from stereotypes and discrimination to a lack of funding and a low level of infrastructure compared to men’s competitions.

In honor of the holiday, we would like to remember outstanding African sportswomen who have become symbols of perseverance and fortitude.

Top 7 inspiring female athletes:

Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe is a two-time Olympic swimming champion and seven-time world champion. In 2024, she became a candidate for the post of IOC President. Marie-Josée Ta Lou – her mother wanted the young Ivorian to become a doctor and did not believe in sport as a social elevator. However, Marie-Josée proved the opposite, becoming a medalist at the World Athletics Championships in the 100 and 200 meters. Barbara Banda – $740,000 was paid for her transfer from the Chinese Shanghai to Orlando, USA – the third largest amount in the history of women’s football. The captain of the Zambia national team was also recognized as the African Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2024. Asisat Oshoala is a six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year who has won every trophy possible with Barcelona. The Nigerian is one of the best female football players and the first African nominee for the Ballon d’Or among women. Faith Kipyegon – the nickname Smiling Destroyer, which this Kenyan female athlete has earned, refers to her ability to win with a smile. Three Olympic gold medals in the 1500-meter run have made her a living sport legend. Blessing Oborududu’s parents told her that wrestling was not a woman’s sport. Fortunately, Blessing managed to change their minds. She won the African Championship 13 times, and at the Tokyo Olympics, she became the first Nigerian medalist in this sport! Nour El Sherbini can compete with Mo Salah to be the most successful Egyptian athlete of our time. In squash, which is constantly growing in popularity, Nour has 7 world champion titles and a record for consecutive weeks as the world’s No. 1.

Supporting women’s sports: 1xBet’s contribution

The issue of gender equality in sports remains relevant, and companies like 1xBet help to change the situation. Here are some examples of how this is happening.

The brand ambassador in Nigeria is Suo, the first PINJIN female commentator in the country’s history, who is also the chief of the Urubo people. Being responsible for over a million people is a difficult and necessary thing, but what’s more important is that Suo inspires all Nigerian women to take up sports.

Miracle Chipito from Zambia became the first medalist in the IMMAF World Championship in the history of her country. According to Chipito, 1xBet’s help with tools and logistics allowed her to focus on the competition without being distracted by less important things.

With the support of the reliable bookmaker, the Waziri Cup tournament was held in Kenya, featuring women’s teams. 1xBet has never considered football a purely male sport and actively invests in developing women’s national competitions, providing squads with jerseys and sports equipment.

Female athletes in Africa have proven that sport has no gender boundaries. Their stories inspire thousands of girls to take up sports, overcome obstacles, and reach the top.

Women in sports are not only about talent and achievements but also about strength of spirit and willingness to go against stereotypes and the opinions of others. The company 1xBet admires them and is proud of the opportunity to help them change the sports world, making it more beautiful and brighter.