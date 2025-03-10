Wanep calls for calm amid rising tensions over Gunjur-Brending land dispute

- Advertisement -

Press release

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP-The Gambia), is deeply concerned about the recent escalation of tensions between the neighbouring communities of Gunjur and Berending in the Kombo South District.

WANEP-The Gambia understands that the issues driving these tensions are complex and multifaceted. However, we believe that tension and aggression are never solutions. Instead, we must work together to find peaceful and constructive ways to address our differences.

We urge members of the two communities to remain calm, exercise restraint, and avoid any actions or utterances that could further inflame tensions. We also appeal to our youth to refrain from engaging in any actions that may turn violent.

We call on the government, civil society, local communities, and international partners to join Wanep and its partners in our effort in fostering dialogue and ensuring lasting peace in Gunjur and Berending.

WANEP-The Gambia, as part of its commitment to peacebuilding and conflict prevention, has undertaken several initiatives to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue between the two communities. Under Wanep’s Research and Action for Peace (REcAP) Project funded by the European Union (EU), WANEP-The Gambia conducted Community Dialogue Sessions and Alternative Dispute Resolution Trainings (from June 22–24, 2024, and July 12–14, 2024) for the residents of Berending and Gunjur, respectively. These interventions are part of the actions aimed at fostering mutual understanding, trust building, and the creation of platforms for constructive engagement between Gunjur and Berending.

The communities of Gunjur and Berending have been embroiled in a land dispute dating back to the 1980s. The conflict primarily involves the Sanyang Kunda family of Berending and the Jammeh Kunda, Darboe Kunda, and other clans within Gunjur. The dispute has historically been a source of tension, culminating in violent clashes that turned fatal seven years ago.

In response to the recurring tensions, the Government of The Gambia constituted a task force to investigate the matter and provide recommendations for resolution. While the task force completed its work, key recommendations, including the proposed demarcation of a new boundary, remain unimplemented. Recently, a letter from the Ministry of Lands, Local Government, and Religious Affairs announcing plans for the demarcation of the border between Gunjur and Berending reignited tensions. And both communities are holding rival press conferences to assert their claims over the disputed land.

WANEP-The Gambia is committed to facilitating on open and honest dialogue between the two communities. We will work tirelessly to create a safe and respectful environment where all voices are be heard, and concerns addressed. We are confident that through collective effort and a commitment to no violence, we will overcome our differences and build a brighter future for the two communities.