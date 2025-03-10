ChildFund officials’ visit more project sites 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund officials are actively touring project sites across The Gambia, assessing the impact of their initiatives aimed at improving education and livelihoods in rural areas.

Key projects include the “Zero Out of School Children” initiative, which provide cash transfers and bicycles to help families afford school uniforms, books, and other essentials.

This program has significantly boosted school enrollment and retention rates, particularly in the North Bank Region (NBR) and Lower River Region (LRR).

Beneficiaries have highlighted how the cash transfer programme enables their children to access education despite financial hurdles. Sira Sall, a beneficiary shared that her son is excelling academically thanks to the initiative. School authorities also report increased enrollment and improved attendance due to these interventions.

The bicycle program has further eased access to education for students in remote areas. For instance, students who previously struggled with long commutes now attend school regularly, thus improving academic performance.

The UN body continues to receive positive feedback from beneficiaries, but is urged to expand these programs to reach more families in need.

Last week, the touring officials visited a project site in Ballanghar Chamen to gauge the impacted its bicycle project making there.

Fatoumatta Jallow, the headmistress of Ballanghar Chamen Lower Basic School, commended ChildFund for the support and called for more interventions to help sustain students in school.

She said the distance some students are trekking is seriously affecting them and the school administration in terms of admissions.

Students who had the opportunity to speak explained how much they suffer to get to school everyday.

The ChildFund officials also visited a project site in Kuntaur.