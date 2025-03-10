Turkish Foundation expands educational opportunities in Gambia

- Advertisement -

Turkish Maarif Foundation’s Gambia representative Ibrahim Hakkı Boyacı emphasised that as a nonprofit organization, they introduce successful students to the Turkish education system, Turkish language and culture, enabling them to continue their education in Türkiye.

Boyacı stated that the Turkish Maarif Foundation began its educational activities in Gambia in 2018 with 30 to 40 students in a small school. Due to an increasing demand, they moved to a larger facility.

He reported that as of 2025, the number of students had risen to 310, with the foundation offering education at all levels.

They started graduating students in 2022, Boyacı said: “So far, we have graduated 42 students, 13 of whom are continuing their university education in Türkiye. We prioritise sending our graduates to Türkiye, and Türkiye scholarships play a crucial role in this process.”

He added that these 13 students are studying at prestigious universities in cities like Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa, mostly in political science and economics.

Boyacı pointed out that as an international school, their graduates are accepted into institutions in Europe and the United States. “We focus on reaching successful students, introduce them to the Turkish education system, Turkish language and culture, to facilitate their further education in Türkiye.” Headded that they are striving to reach more Gambian students.

Modou Manneh, a biology teacher at the Turkish Maarif Foundation School, noted that many foreign families in The Gambia send their children to these schools because of the numerous opportunities.

Describing the Maarif Foundation School as one of the best in the country, Manneh said: “Both students and teachers freely express their opinions. Activities like sports are organised to enhance interaction among students. They feel happy studying in an international school.”

“These schools not only provide education, but also prepare students for the roles they will play in shaping future. The Maarif Foundation does this in its schools worldwide. They contribute to making the world a better place and every Gambian student takes pride in studying here,” Manneh concluded.

A student, Fatoumata Darboe Sillah shared that she learned about the school through social media platforms.

Already fluent in Arabic and English, she decided to attend Türkiye Maarif Foundation School to learn Turkish as a third language.

“Of course, the opportunity to pursue a university education in Türkiye after this school is also great. I want to study and build my career at a university in Türkiye. That sounds like an amasing opportunity,” Sillah said.

She expressed her gratitude about studying at the Turkish Maarif Foundation School.