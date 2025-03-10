Star Radio and TV presenter dies in road accident

- Advertisement -

Modou Lamin Sanyang, a prominent sports journalist and anchor for Star FM’s World Sports Daily, tragically passed away in a road accident on Friday morning at Abuko.

News of his passing has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with many expressing their condolences and sharing stories of his impact on their lives.

A respected figure in Gambian media, known for his engaging coverage of sports events and his dedication to journalism, Sanyang was buried in his hometown, Kunkujang Keitaya.

Condolences poured in from his colleagues, followers, the Gambia Sport Journalists Association and the Gambia Press Union.

The CEO of Star FM/TV Alpha Karaga told The Standard yesterday that Mr Sanyang was a dedicated and respected journalist.

“Sanyang, known for his tireless pursuit of truth and commitment to storytelling, was a cherished member of the Star team,” CEO Karaga said.

“The Star FM/TV is grappling with the loss, as colleagues and friends remember his passion and dedication to his craft. In these difficult times, we extend our sincere condolences to his family and pray that God grants him the highest place in Jannah,” Karaga said.