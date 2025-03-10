Gov’t withdraws draft constitution bill

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The highly controversial 2024 draft constitution bill will no longer go for a second reading on 27 March, as planned after the government withdrew it from the current National Assembly legislative session , purportedly ‘to allow broader stakeholder consultations.’

The government further explained that the request for a reschedule is informed by ongoing consultations spearheaded by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance IDEA, led by former UN envoy for West Africa Mohammed Ibn Chambas.

The 2024 constitution amendment bill will need the backing of at least 42 members to give it any chance of proceeding to the next stages, and possibly paving the way for a referendum.

At the moment, the governing National People’s Party and its allies who want the bill passed, do not have enough numbers. Mr Chambas is working to get a consensus on the draft among NAMs from the NPP and the biggest opposition UDP.

A meeting between President Adama Barrow and opposition leader Ousainou Darboe last week is seen as a step in that direction, though the two men appeared not to have agreed on anything.