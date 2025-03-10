Accused in PIU killing cross examined

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Ousainou Bojang, standing trial for the killing of two PIU officers, was Thursday cross examined on his evidence by the director of public prosecution, DPP A.M.Yusuf at the High Court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

The witness told the court that at the time of his arrest in September 2023 he was working at Smiling Coast Lodge in Brufut as a security guard.

He further revealed that he has issues with one Claudette Francis, a white lady he befriended since January 2023 who threatened to post his nude pictures on online. He said he got to know about the lady’s threats from one Ousman Colley.

“I used to chat with Claudette on video call and spent time together whilst we are naked and I know she is capable of recording me naked,” the accused told the court under cross examination.

He said he reported the matter to the police at Senegambia Police Station, specifically to CID officers like Ousman Manneh and Yerro Saidy.

Bojang said he met one Seedy Sonko at Brusubi Police Station, who advised him to stay away from crowded and public places.

He also said he informed his sister Amie Bojang, (his co-accused) about the nude pictures on 11 September, 2023.

The accused explained his meeting at Coco Ocean with one Sharon who knows his girlfriend and they discussed about her threat to expose his nude video, after that meeting he returned to Brufut to take over from his colleague Nfamara Badjie , at about 7 pm.

“When I heard about the shooting of the cops after my return to my work place, I was not even particularly bothered in anyway as I was more occupied and anxious about my white girl friend’s business.

DPP Yusuf told the accused that he had advised one Sulayman, an occupant at the lodge who was going out that night to a shop, to be careful.

The suspect was given back his smart phone and was asked to check the applications on it and after a careful check, he told the court that certain apps were not on the phone.

He admitted that he had two lines, Africel and Qcell and that the Africell line is the one used mostly to make phone calls.

Asked who was the last person he spoke to on 12 September, 2023, the night of the killings, the accused replied he cannot remember.

Also asked if he had called his sister, Amie Bojang, on 13 September, 2023, he replied in the affirmative but cannot remember the other people he might have spoken to on that day.

But he flatly denied speaking to anyone on WhatsApp on the 13 September, 2023.

Cross examination continues today.