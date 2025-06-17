Africell plants 9,000 more trees in coastal Gambia

- Advertisement -

As part of its pledge to plant 25,000 trees nationwide to celebrate 25 years of operations in The Gambia, Africell, on Saturday spearheaded the planting of 9,000 mangrove seedlings along key coastal and riverine areas, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability.

The tree planting exercise, conducted under the banner of the Africell Impact Foundation, aligns with the company’s environmental pillar—one of four areas in its ongoing corporate social responsibility programme. The initiative took place in partnership with local community groups, youth volunteers, and environmental experts, focusing on vulnerable wetland areas that have been degraded by climate change and human activity.

Speaking during the event, Africell- Gambia CEO Hussein Diab-Ghanem emphasised the importance of mangroves in climate resilience.

- Advertisement -

“Mangroves are nature’s climate warriors. They absorb up to four times more carbon than inland forests, protect our coastlines from erosion, and support biodiversity. By planting 9,000 mangroves today, we are making a real, lasting investment in The Gambia’s ecological future.” he said.

Environmentalists applauded the initiative, noting that mangrove forests are critical for mitigating the effects of rising sea levels, maintaining fish populations, and improving water quality. Many communities along the River Gambia rely on mangrove ecosystems for their livelihoods, especially in fisheries and agriculture.

This campaign is part of Africell’s broader “25,000 Trees for 25 Years” project, which has already seen tree planting events in other locations in the country since January 2025.

- Advertisement -

“We want our 25th anniversary to leave a legacy—not just in telecoms, but in the very soil and waters of this country,” Mr Ghanem added.

“We are here for the long term, and protecting the environment is part of protecting the future of the communities we serve,” he said.

Mr Ebrima Jassey of Swallows association spoke at length of the importance of such a venture whilst Lamin Jawneh represented the National Environment Agency.

The Africell Impact Foundation continues to roll out initiatives in education, health, entrepreneurship, and the environment, reinforcing Africell’s position not only as a market leader in telecommunications, but also as a responsible corporate citizen committed to The Gambia’s sustainable development.

The event was graced by senior members of staff from Africell and members of the Sanyang community.