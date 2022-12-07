Afrobarometer receives major boost with $6 million grant from Sweden

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) has announced a three-year, 66 million Swedish Kronor grant (approximately US $6 million) in support of Afrobarometer’s new 10-year strategy to extend its reach and illuminate the way forward for Africa’s development. The grant is Sweden’s largest to Afrobarometer since the survey research network was launched in 1999.

Sida analyst and Deputy Head of Section Niklas Wu-Hansson announced the grant Friday on the sidelines of Afrobarometer’s 2022 summer school co-organised with the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

“Sida has been a long-standing partner to Afrobarometer since the very beginning. We look forward to the expansion of Afrobarometer’s regional coverage, allowing it to continue to amplify the voice of ordinary Africans,” Wu-Hansson said.

The grant will enable Afrobarometer to cover more African countries and pursue its mission to “make citizen voice a key pillar of Africa policy and decision-making.” Over the past two decades, the pan-African research network has redesigned Africa’s data landscape by collecting, analysing, and disseminating African citizens’ aspirations and experiences on governance, democracy, gender, the environment, and other issues. Afrobarometer and its national partners are currently rolling out Round 9 surveys in 39 African countries.

In welcoming the grant agreement, Afrobarometer CEO Joseph Asunka said, “This partnership strengthens Afrobarometer’s resolve to extend its presence and intellectual leadership on the continent. We’re truly grateful to Sida for the continued support and confidence in the work we do. We remain committed to delivering on the mission of Afrobarometer and this partnership will allow us to do so and demonstrate the relevance and contribution of our work to Africa’s advancement.”

About Sida

Sida is the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, a government agency. As part of Sweden’s national policy for global development, its mission is to reduce poverty and oppression around the world. Sida is funded through Swedish tax revenues.

Afrobarometer (AB) is a trusted source of high-quality data and analysis on what Africans are thinking. With an unmatched track record of 350,000+ interviews in 39 countries, representing the views of 80% of the African population, AB is leading the charge to bridge the continent’s data gap. AB data inform many global indices, such as the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer, and the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators. The data are also used for country risk analyses and by credit rating and forecasting agencies such as the Economist Intelligence Unit. All AB data sets are publicly available on the website and may be analysed free of charge using AB’s online data analysis tool.