spot_img
spot_img
19.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

AG says constitution bill not withdrawn, only rescheduled

- Advertisement -

Justice Minister  Dawda Jallow has reached out to The Standard yesterday  to clarify that  the 2024 draft constitution bill  which was due to  go for second reading on 27 March, but was delayed until June, and has not been withdrawn as  erroneously understood.

The minister said  government has requested for the second reading to be rescheduled to allow further consultations  and the  Assembly has approved that .” This delay should not be interpreted as a total withdrawal. This point should be made clear,” the minister said.

Previous article
Modou Sanneh shines at NJCAA
Next article
Alliance Française exhibit ‘majestic’ works of French painter Patrick Singh
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions