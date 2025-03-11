AG says constitution bill not withdrawn, only rescheduled

- Advertisement -

Justice Minister Dawda Jallow has reached out to The Standard yesterday to clarify that the 2024 draft constitution bill which was due to go for second reading on 27 March, but was delayed until June, and has not been withdrawn as erroneously understood.

The minister said government has requested for the second reading to be rescheduled to allow further consultations and the Assembly has approved that .” This delay should not be interpreted as a total withdrawal. This point should be made clear,” the minister said.