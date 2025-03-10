Modou Sanneh shines at NJCAA

- Advertisement -

Gambian sprint sensation Modou Sanneh continues to set the track ablaze, delivering yet another electrifying performance at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Championship in the USA.

Representing Monroe University, Sanneh stormed to a second-place finish in the highly competitive 400m indoor final, clocking 47.29 seconds.

Fresh off a new personal best (PB) of 46.91 in the heats, Sanneh displayed consistency and grit in the final, battling against some of the finest collegiate sprinters in the NJCAA circuit. His silver-medal finish further cements his status as one of the most promising young athletes on the American collegiate scene.

Sanneh’s rise has been nothing short of phenomenal. From the modest tracks of Wassadou village in The Gambia to competing on the grand indoor stage of the United States, his journey is a testament to resilience, hard work, and an unbreakable spirit.

With his current trajectory, Sanneh is on a course to make an even bigger statement in the outdoor season.

Gambia Athletics Platform