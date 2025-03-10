Star TV sports journalist Modou Lamin Sanyang laid to rest

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Friday to bid farewell to Modou Lamin Sanyang, a beloved sports journalist and presenter for Star TV, who tragically lost his life in a car accident early Fridaymorning en route to work.

The burial took place in his native village of Kunkujang Jatta-Ya, where family, friends, colleagues and hundreds of admirers paid respect to a man remembered as jovial, humble, and deeply dedicated to his craft.

The sombre ceremony saw an outpouring of grief from notable figures such as Sports Minister Bakary Badjie, joining the senior management from Star FM and TV, including CEO Alpha Karaga and Managing Director Kawsu Badjie.

Staff members, residents of Kunkujang Jatta-Ya, and countless relatives and loved ones attended, united in their shared loss. All who spoke of Sanyang described him as a devout Muslim, a hardworking professional and a down-to-earth individual whose infectious positivityleaves a lasting mark.

Sanyang, affectionately known as “The Mandinka Sports Presenter,” was a household name as the host of World Sports Daily: Have Your Say on Star TV.

His warm on-screen presence and unwavering passion for sports endeared him to viewers and colleagues alike. The news of his sudden death sent shockwaves through the sports journalism community. Details of the crash remain unclear, but its impact profoundly felt.

“Modou Lamin was more than a colleague—he was a friend, a brother, and an inspiration,” said a staff of Star TV. “His dedication to his work and his ability to connect with people will never be forgotten.”

As the sun set over Kunkujang Jatta-Ya, the community laid to rest a man whose legacy, both on and off the screen, will lives in the hearts of those who knew and admired him.

