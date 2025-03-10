spot_img
spot_img
23.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, March 10, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

CHAN-GAMBIA BLOWS OUT GABON

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national team of home-based players on Saturday dumped Gabon out of the playoffs in (the qualifiers) of the Caf Nations Championship (CHAN).

Playing in the return leg in Gabon after a goalless draw in Thies, Senegal, the teams again ended regulation time goalless.

In the ensuing tie- breaker, the Scorpions eliminated their host, Gabon, 5-3 on penalties.

- Advertisement -

Hence progressed to the final round of the qualifiers. The Gambia’s next opponent is likely to be Algeria.

Coach Alagie Sarr praised his players for perfectly executing the team’s tactical and technical guidelines on both matches of the ties.

Previous article
The rejection of the electoral clause: a setback for the Gambia’s democracy and development
Next article
Star TV sports journalist Modou Lamin Sanyang laid to rest
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions