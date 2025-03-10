CHAN-GAMBIA BLOWS OUT GABON

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national team of home-based players on Saturday dumped Gabon out of the playoffs in (the qualifiers) of the Caf Nations Championship (CHAN).

Playing in the return leg in Gabon after a goalless draw in Thies, Senegal, the teams again ended regulation time goalless.

In the ensuing tie- breaker, the Scorpions eliminated their host, Gabon, 5-3 on penalties.

Hence progressed to the final round of the qualifiers. The Gambia’s next opponent is likely to be Algeria.

Coach Alagie Sarr praised his players for perfectly executing the team’s tactical and technical guidelines on both matches of the ties.