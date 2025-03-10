The rejection of the electoral clause: a setback for the Gambia’s democracy and development

- Advertisement -

By Professor Michael Ba Banutu-Gomez

Rowan University, USA

The decision by The Gambia’s Parliament to reject an electoral clause that would have granted Gambians in the diaspora the right to vote is a significant setback for democracy, inclusivity, and national development. The Gambian diaspora plays a crucial role in shaping the country’s social, economic, and political landscape. Denying them the right to participate in elections undermines the very principles of representation and equality. Here are ten key reasons why this decision is detrimental to The Gambia and how the diaspora contributes significantly to nation-building:

1. Economic contributions

Gambians living abroad send millions of dollars in remittances annually, significantly bolstering the national economy. These funds support families, boost local businesses, and contribute to infrastructural development. Denying them the right to vote excludes a major economic stakeholder from political participation.

2. Social development

The diaspora funds schools, hospitals, and community projects, directly improving the lives of Gambians at home. They sponsor scholarships, medical assistance programs, and community development initiatives, playing a vital role in societal well-being.

3. Cultural preservation

Gambians abroad actively promote and preserve the country’s culture through events, language programs, and cultural festivals. Their role in maintaining Gambian traditions and heritage is essential, reinforcing a sense of identity and unity among citizens globally.

4. Educational advancement

Many Gambians in the diaspora contribute to the country’s education system by funding scholarships, sending educational materials, and providing mentorship to students in The Gambia. They also facilitate international academic partnerships, helping young Gambians access global education opportunities.

5. Employment generation

Diaspora investment in businesses, real estate, and industries has created numerous employment opportunities for Gambians. Many entrepreneurs from the diaspora establish enterprises in The Gambia, fostering economic growth and job creation.

6. Political engagement and democratic growth

The Gambian diaspora has played a pivotal role in advocating for democracy, human rights, and good governance. Their activism and engagement during the 2016 elections were instrumental in

bringing about political change. By excluding them from voting, The Gambia risks marginalizing voices that advocate for transparency and accountability.

7. Security and stability

Through funding community policing initiatives and supporting crime prevention programs, the diaspora contributes to national security. Additionally, their financial assistance to struggling communities reduces economic hardships, which in turn helps minimize crime rates.

8. International relations and diplomacy

Many Gambians in the diaspora work in international organizations, embassies, and multinational institutions. Their diplomatic engagements and international networks strengthen The Gambia’s global presence, fostering beneficial partnerships and foreign investments.

9. National unity

The Gambian diaspora comprises individuals from diverse ethnic and regional backgrounds who work together to support their homeland. Their unity across borders serves as a model for national cohesion, encouraging solidarity among Gambians at home.

10. Prosperity and sustainable development

A politically engaged diaspora can advocate for sustainable policies, economic diversification, and progressive development agendas. Their exposure to advanced economies equips them with valuable insights that can drive The Gambia’s prosperity.

Conclusion

Excluding Gambians in the diaspora from voting rights is a missed opportunity for national progress. Their economic investments, social contributions, and political activism demonstrate their commitment to a better Gambia. Parliament should reconsider this decision and recognize the diaspora as an integral part of the nation’s democratic process. Giving them the right to vote is not just about fairness; it is about leveraging all available resources to build a stronger, more prosperous Gambia for all.