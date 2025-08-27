AIPS PRESIDENT MEETS GAMBIAN LEADER ON UPCOMING AFRICA CONGRESS

- Advertisement -

The president of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Africa, Mr Abdoulaye Thiam was yesterday received in audience by President Adama Barrow at the State House in Banjul.

During the cordial meeting, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries and reflected on the historic ties between Senegal and The Gambia. Discussions also focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, promoting culture and deepening collaboration in the field of sports.

Mr Thiam informed President Barrow of AIPS Africa’s desire to hold its next congress in Banjul next year. President Barrow warmly welcomed the proposal, expressing his delight that The Gambia would once again host a high-profile international gathering, following the successful hosting of the OIC Summit in Banjul.

“The AIPS Africa Congress will be an opportunity to showcase The Gambia to the continent and beyond,” President Barrow noted, assuring his government’s full support. He added that the event will not only mark a significant milestone for Gambian sports and media but will also stand as a Senegambian legacy of partnership.

Present at the audience were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Bakary Badjie, Deputy Chief of Staff Alieu Loum, and AIPS Africa Secretary General, Musa Sise.

Earlier on Monday, the AIPS president also held a fruitful exchange with the Minister of Information, Hon. Dr Ismaila Ceesay, alongside members of the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG), focusing on media collaboration and sports development.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in meaningful discussions on the role The Gambia can play in strengthening and promoting the sports media landscape both locally and internationally.

Minister Ceesay warmly welcomed the delegation and commended their efforts, wishing them success in their continued engagements across the region.

This engagement reflects The Gambia’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and elevating the role of sports journalism in national development.

The Information minister and the AIPS president, emphasised the urgent need to help educate young reporters in the face of the threats posed by fake news, as well as the rise of artificial intelligence, which he believes is far from being a threat but rather an extraordinary tool that cannot replace the work of collecting, processing and disseminating information, which is the main reason for a journalist’s existence.

Minister Dr Ceesay reassured President Thiam by announcing the signing of an agreement between the Gambia Sports Journalists Association (SJAG) and his ministry.