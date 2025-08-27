Tribute to my beloved sister, late Aji Yasin Faal

- Advertisement -

Today marks one year since the passing of our dear sister, Yasin Faal. Though time has moved forward, the emptiness she left behind remains deeply felt within our hearts.

Yasin was a devoted Muslim woman, who lived her life with humility, dignity, and unshakable faith in Allah. She believed strongly in the value of honest work, dedicating herself tirelessly to support her family. Her compassion knew no bounds, as she was always willing to lend a hand, offer comfort, or put the needs of others before her own.

She was a woman of quiet strength — a “mind-your-business” type, not because she didn’t care, but because she carried herself with grace and principle, never seeking to meddle but always deeply concerned about the welfare of her family. Her love for family was steadfast, and the special bond she shared with our beloved mother was a source of joy for us all.

To us, she was more than a sister — she was a pillar of strength, a dedicated mother, and a beacon of love. Her presence in our lives was a blessing, and her absence is a reminder of how much we cherished her.

Though she is no longer with us, her memory continues to guide us, her prayers continue to protect us, and her legacy of love continues to bind us together as a family.

To all family members, relatives, friends, and well-wishers, we kindly ask you to join us in praying that the Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, grants her Jannatul Firdaus (the highest abode in Paradise). May her soul continue to rest in eternal peace, and may we, her loved ones, find comfort in knowing that we were blessed to have her in our lives.

Adieu Jal Yasin! May you continue to rest in perfect peace. Ameen.

From A loving brother

Dr Alieu O Faal