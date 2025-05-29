spot_img
Gambia News

Alleged wife beater denies attempted murder

Bruce A 7

By Bruce Asemota

Yugo Sowe, accused of attempting to kill his wife by slicing her with a cutlass has denied the charges.

He is facing five counts, namely, attempted murder, grievous harm, acts intended to cause harm, wounding and domestic violence amongst others.

It is alleged that on 16 November, 2023 in Brikama Jalangbang, the accused, with the intention to cause the death of his wife Amie Sowe, slicing her with a cutlass causing her injuries on her legs, arms and other parts of her body.

Testifying before the court, the suspect identified a cutlass believed to have been the weapon he used in the attack. He explained that the weapon had been with him for several years, kept under his bed at his home in Jalangbang.

But he denied slicing the victim saying that it was the police who came with that theory claiming that his son, Abdoulie had said he saw the alleged incident.

Asked about a green Kaftan stained with blood believed to have been worn by him during the attack, the accused said the cloth got stained with blood when he sat on a sponge while being taken by the police in a pick-up van.

Hearing continues on the 10 June,

