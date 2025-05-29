Cement importers rebut Minister Joof

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Members of the Cement Importers and Agents Association has rebutted claims made by Trade Minister Baboucar Joof on the current shortage of cement in the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, the association said:

“It is unfortunate and greatly frustrating hearing the country’s minister of trade expressing no regret over an unjustifiable and illegal increment of tariff against cement importers which led to the current crisis affecting the entire populace with devastating impact on the livelihood of many. The very ministry that should protect small scale business entities and enhance private sector development has blatantly designed a policy that kills businesses and sends thousands of people out of job without genuine reasons.”

The association said the minister’s statement “unjustifiably violates” the Ecowas treaty on free movement of goods and services and clearly undermined The Gambia’s NDP drive on private sector partnership and growth.

“Since this policy came into being, not only did we realise that the minister is citing with so-called cement factories which in reality are re-baggers but, his remarks always undermine his stance as a public officer whose primary role should always geared towards serving the entire population at all cost without fear or favour. We are shattered and emotionally disturbed by Minister Joof’s claim that Jah Oil imports from Egypt and Turkey after initially telling Gambians that his policy drive against cement importers was born out of protecting local factories.

If Jah Oil actually produced cement, why the need for its importation from Egypt and Turkey? It is obvious that the idea of protecting local factories is a storm in a tea cup and the minister is making mockery of himself to the public. We demand that the president take immediate actions to restore the initial tariff as his minister of trade’s position is untenable and conflicted to deal with situation due to his misguided remarks during his interview with The Standard. We hold the view that the cement crisis will increase the vulnerability of our economy through possible inflation spiral and will further erode the purchasing power of already struggling consumers.”