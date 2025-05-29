GTU regional executive committee meets in Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The General Transport Union (GTU) has recently convened its second regional and sub-regional executive committee meeting in Banjul.

Held at GTU’s head office, the meeting was organised to address key matters on the road transport sector, including the review of first quarterly activity report (January–March 2025), evaluation of the union’s programmes and activities in the first quarter, identification of progress made and lessons learned, assessment of current challenges in the road transport sector, discussion of operational, safety, and regulatory issues affecting drivers, passengers, and operators and proposals for immediate and long-term interventions, and preparations for the Tobaski. The GTU reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a safe, efficient, and coordinated transport system before, during, and after the Tobaski celebrations.

The union’s officials will be deployed at all major garages nationwide to provide support and oversight in collaboration with the relevant authorities and stakeholders and also Strengthening Second Quarter Operational.

The union has also announced plans to focus on improving service delivery, road safety awareness, and compliance with national transport policies, enhance coordination with regional transport unions and sector stakeholders.

Omar Ceesay, the President of the Transport Union, said the general transport union remains committed to promoting safe, reliable, and dignified transportation across The Gambia.

He said the union wants to realise this through collaborative efforts with the government, transport operators, law enforcement agencies, and development partners.

“The GTU will continue to champion the interests of commercial transport workers and passengers alike. We urge all drivers, garage managers, and stakeholders to cooperate fully with GTU officials and respect all safety and operational guidelines, especially during the festive season,” he added.