Startup Edge ends business coaching programme for 20 young entrepreneurs

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Startup Edge project in The Gambia funded by the French Embassy recently celebrates the successful completion of its six-month business coaching programme for 20 promising young entrepreneurs on digital transformation.

Implemented by Alliance Francaise and Gambia Tech Project, Startup Edge is commended as a transformative opportunity for youth-led businesses operating in diverse sectors, from digital services and agribusiness to fashion, education, and renewable energy. It aims to equip the next generation of business leaders with practical skills, strategic insight, and a supportive ecosystem towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in The Gambia.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, French Ambassador to The Gambia and Senegal, Christine Fages, reiterated her government’s commitment to supporting youth empowerment and economic development in the region. She said the project is a testament of the enduring partnership between Paris and Banjul. “I am more enthusiastic that this initiative aims to support the development of entrepreneurship and young initiative companies in the digital sector of The Gambia. Supporting young entrepreneurship is not only about economic development, but also about fostering innovation, inclusivity, and resilience in a rapidly changing world,” the ambassador stated.

Alliance Francaise director Justine Guschlbauer, described the project as a catalyst for change, providing a platform for learning, collaboration and growth.

“We laid the foundation and I am confident we will continue to inspire new waves of entrepreneurs. While we are concluding this chapter, I want to emphasise that the spirit of startup edge lives on. The network we built, the lessons we have learned and the innovation we have sparkled will continue to influence our community and beyond.”

The coordinator of Gambia Tech Project Boubacar Coly, Gambia Tech’s Project expressed optimism that the programme will greatly impact the ecosystem towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the Gambia. He called for continuous partnership and close collaboration between partners, key institutions and entrepreneurs striving for change.

Mariama Sarge, a beneficiary, shared her testimony, describing it as exciting and impactful. “Startup Edge has given me clarity, strategy, and confidence to take my business to the next level.” The event was graced by officials from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, who commended the initiative as a model for youth development and digital transformation in line with national development objectives with selected entrepreneurs receiving coaching in business planning, financial management, marketing, branding, and digital tools among others. They also had access to seasoned mentors, networking opportunities, and the chance to pitch their projects to potential investors and partners.

Five outstanding startups-boosts received grants to further scale their ventures. The ceremony also featured heartfelt testimonies from participants, reflecting the transformative impacts of the experience.