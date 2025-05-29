YoMIL hosts women in media summit

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

In a groundbreaking moment for women in journalism and communication, the Young Women in Media and Information Literacy (YoMIL) initiative recently hosted its first-ever national women in media summit at the Bakadaji Hotel in Kotu.

The landmark event brought together trailblasing women journalists, aspiring female media professionals, inspiring women practitioners from across the country, civil society actors, and key government officials to celebrate progress and chart a path forward for the inclusion of women in the Gambian media space.

The summit is a flagship component of YoMIL’s ongoing work to foster media and information literacy among young women, empowering them to be informed, critical, and active participants in the information ecosystem. The initiative, a multi-million dalasi, year-long project, is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-implemented by the Agency for Open Culture and Critical Transformation, a Berlin-based organisation promoting peacebuilding and open access to knowledge, alongside the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC).

James Badjie, director of training at MAJaC said YoMIL began as more than just a project. “It began as a promise to bridge the vast gender gap in The Gambia’s media landscape, to confront the legacy of censorship and exclusion.”

To ensure that the voices of the young women are no longer missing from national discourse, Badjie added, “It began as a mission to empower women to be informed, ethical, visible and fearless.”

Isatou Keita, president of the Gambia Press Union, said the partnership with YoMIL project, along with the affiliates is a shared journey, one rooted in the belief that young people, particularly young women must be given the tools, the space, and the voice to shape the future of journalism and public discourse in The Gambia.

“The Gambia Press Union remains committed to amplifying these efforts, defending the freedoms that enable our work and we have also recommitted ourselves to this cause. We will continue to stand with you, work with you and fight for the media landscape that reflects full diversity, beauty and the brilliance of our people,” she noted.

Dominique Buchholz, adviser for political affairs and public relations, underscored the German government’s support to these kinds of initiatives.

“This project fits perfectly with Germany’s ongoing commitment to fostering gender equality as well as democratic institutions.”

The summit’s highlight came with the official launch of the Young Women’s Media Guide and the YoMIL Mobile Application—two essential tools designed to support women journalists with practical information, mentorship resources, and training materials.

These launches were presided over by the Minister of Information, Dr Ismaila Cessay who lauded the initiative as a timely intervention in a media landscape that remains male-dominated.

“The media is a critical tool for societal transformation. By equipping women with the tools and knowledge to participate fully, we are strengthening our democracy and our nation,” the minister remarked during the unveiling.

In her keynote address, Fatou Kinteh, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Welfare reaffirmed the government’s commitment to gender equity and applauded YoMIL’s efforts to provide structured opportunities for young women to thrive in the sector.

“Our administration is determined to break down barriers that limit the potential of women in any field, especially in media, where their voices are crucial in shaping narratives and influencing policy,” she said. “The YoMIL initiative is not just training women; it is amplifying voices that have for too long been marginalised.”

Throughout the summit, participants engaged in panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions focused on the themes “Breaking barriers, building futures: Young women redefining media in The Gambia”. Female media pioneers shared personal experiences navigating the industry, while younger participants voiced optimism about their futures, citing YoMIL’s impact on building confidence, skills, and access to media spaces.

YoMIL’s message is clear: the future of media in The Gambia must be female-inclusive, and that future begins now.