Ambassador Bah meets US Secretary of State Rubio 

The Gambian ambassador to the US Momodou Lamin Bah, on Friday joined the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and the Washington DC diplomatic community to commemorate the United States Independence Day.

Secretary of State Rubio welcomed Ambassador Bah to the Department of State and thanked him for honouring his invitation to join him for the evening reception and viewing of the national fireworks in celebration of the US independence day of July 4.

Ambassador Bah expressed his delight to join Secretary of State Rubio to celebrate the auspicious US National Day. He said the declaration of American independence 249 years ago was inspirational to the world and humanity at large. The Ambassador observed that American history inspired the African continent to later demand for independence, rule of law and prosperity.

Ambassador Bah further expressed The Gambia’s commitment to maintaining an enduring excellent bilateral relationship with the United States on shared values of freedom, democracy and human rights.

Speaking at the occasion, the US Secretary of State said: “On this day 249 years ago, representatives of the United States of America appealed to the Supreme Judge of the world and declared American independence. They mutually pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honour to each other. These great and remarkable men were determined to resist what they considered absolute despotism and to assert their right to rule themselves.”

Secretary Rubio described the people of the United States as free, industrious, and innovative. However, he said the people of the US are connected through shared history, territory, common language, unifying traditions, and profound religious faith.

“They have guided us for twelve generations, making possible our miraculous rise. We must always strive, especially on these days of national commemoration, to reawaken in ourselves that assertive, noble, and sensible spirit of our founders. Let it always live in us,” he postulated.

The US Secretary of State said the American revolution brought about unprecedented prosperity, scientific progress, and military power as well as a model of rights-based political liberty that inspired the entire world. He said for twelve generations, the US has built upon that foundation. He posited that nations do not survive by teaching their younger generations to despise their country or themselves.

“That is how nations descend into self-destruction. And what comes after is not a state of moral purity. What come after is poverty, strife, and eventually foreign conquest. Throughout history, these have always been the rule, with freedom the exception,” he said.