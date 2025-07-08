Inter-Party Committee personnel trained on SSR

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Office of National Security (ONS) the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held a two-day training last Wednesday and Thursday for members of the Inter-Party Committee (IPC) Personnel on Security Sector Reform, at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre.

The two-day training brought together representatives of political parties under the Inter-Party Committee (IPC), the umbrella body for all political parties in The Gambia, to strengthen their understanding of and engagement in the Security Sector Reform (SSR) process, while also promoting inclusivity, democratic governance and sustainable peace.

Additionally, the initiative strengthened accountability mechanisms by building IPC’s capacity to monitor and advocate for transparent, inclusive, and rights-based security reforms and hold duty bearers accountable for the implementation of SSR.

The training was funded through the ongoing Security Sector Reform project, jointly implemented by UNDP and the Office of National Security (ONS), with financial support from the UN Peacebuilding Fund.

The project aims to build strong, accountable, and effective security institutions that safeguard the human rights and aspirations of The Gambian people for conflict prevention and sustaining peace in the post- transition period. This will be achieved by addressing key challenges related to weak institutional legislations and policies; weak accountability because of weak internal and external oversight institutions; existing gender gaps including low representation of women in decision making; weak institutional capacities; and low trust and confidence in the security sector by the public.

Samba Baldeh, the IPC Co-Chair, said that the training provides a platform for dialogue experience, sharing and identifying solutions to key security challenges facing the country.

The Inter-Party Committee (IPC) was established to promote dialogue and cooperation among political parties, with key objectives including the promotion of peaceful elections and the fostering of a culture of consensus-building. By advancing these goals, the IPC plays a vital role in supporting democratic development and maintaining political stability in The Gambia.

According to Baldeh the objective of this training is to equip participants with a deeper understanding of the complex and challenges associated with SSR and to foster a collaborative environment where stakeholders can share knowledge, best practice and lessons learned.”

Thomas Kimaru, UNDP project manager, said this event marks a significant step in promoting inclusive security sector reform processes, reinforcing collective commitment to security, peace, and sustainable development for all Gambians.

He reaffirmed the UNDP’s commitment to supporting SSR processes in The Gambia, emphasising that inclusive platforms like this contribute to accountability and improve public trust in security governance.

“Today’s session provides a valuable platform to reflect on the progress made in security sector reform, confront the challenges that remain, and explore practical solutions for a sustainable and inclusive reform process. The roles of political parties, civil society organisations (CSOs), and other stakeholders are vital—not only in contributing to the design and implementation of SSR but also in promoting accountability, inclusivity, and safeguarding human rights.”

The UNDP project manager commended the Inter-Party Committee, Office of National Security, DCAF, and all partners for their dedication to fostering collaboration, dialogue and leveraging synergies in the pursuit of a reformed security sector, advancing governance and peace building efforts in The Gambia.

Abubakarr Suleiman Jeng, National Security Adviser, told participants to take full advantage of the training and apply the knowledge again in their political and institutional engagement.

“I urge all participants to engage actively in the discussions over the next two days. Your insights and contributions are important as we work together to advance security sector reform and foster a security sector that reflects the values of democracy, inclusivity and accountability. We are taxpayers and recipients. You are our masters. We are subordinate to you. We are answerable to you, and we recognise and value this. I can assure you that we will always remain accountable to you and provide security service to the country as required by our mandates”, stated the National Security Adviser.

According to him, SSR is everybody’s business including political parties that play a key role in the passage and amendment of SSR legislation in the National Assembly. Honourable Amul Nyassi, the former IPC Co-Chair, thanked UNDP and ONS for supporting such an important initiative and expressed satisfaction with capacity building of political parties on SSR. “Political parties collaborate with security institutions in advancing peace and protecting human rights in the civic space in addition to promoting inclusivity, particularly for the marginalised groups such as women, youth and Persons with Disabilities (PwDS)”, he stated. He further added that in SSR, political parties, as representatives of the people in the legislature, support gender and youth responsive legislations such as the National Security Council Bill, prisons Act, Constitution, among others.

Officials expected that the training will increase the awareness and capacity of the IPC members to have a clear understanding of SSR concepts and their roles in advancing reform processes..

They said through active participation in SSR processes: IPC members will contribute effectively to discussions, policy making, and monitoring of SSR initiatives at both national and local level. It is also expected to result in improved Government accountability as strengthened oversight will ensure that security reforms are implemented in a manner consistent with democratic principles and public expectations. This will also enhance civic trust while collaborative efforts will promote greater trust between security institutions, political actors, and the public, fostering a more secure and cohesive society.