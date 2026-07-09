Ambassador Kinteh commends china’s support

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama in Beijing

Gambia’s Ambassador to China, Retired Lt Gen Masanneh Kinteh, has commended the Chinese government for its sustained support in strengthening The Gambia’s healthcare system, citing training, medical exchanges, and knowledge transfer as key drivers of improved public health outcomes.

He made the remarks during the opening of a Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and First Aid training session held at the Gambian Embassy residence in Beijing.

- Advertisement -

Organised by the embassy in partnership with the Department of Anesthesiology at Beijing Tongren Hospital, the training—held under the theme “Saving Lives Through Knowledge: Empowering Communities with Basic Life-Saving Skills”—brought together members of the Gambian community, including embassy staff and their families.

The session focused on equipping participants with essential emergency response skills, particularly CPR techniques used to restore breathing and circulation when the heart stops.

Ambassador Kinteh described the initiative as “an investment in people and preparedness,” stressing the importance of the “golden minutes” in emergency situations.

- Advertisement -

“Emergency response is not limited to medical professionals. Every informed citizen can act as a first responder. Each trained individual can turn panic into action and uncertainty into confidence,” he said.

He thanked the Chinese medical team for their expertise and support, describing the collaboration as a strong demonstration of Gambia-China solidarity and shared commitment to saving lives.

Kinteh further underscored that health cooperation remains a cornerstone of bilateral relations, noting that China’s continued support in capacity building and knowledge sharing has significantly strengthened healthcare systems in The Gambia and other developing countries.

He added that the initiative reflects the embassy’s broader commitment to the welfare of Gambians in China and expressed hope for expanded cooperation in health education and emergency preparedness.

He urged participants to serve as “ambassadors of first aid” within their communities, emphasising the life-saving impact of timely and informed action.

Director of Anesthesiology at Beijing Tongren Hospital, Dr Chunhua Xi, described the training as part of the hospital’s public welfare outreach and reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening practical cooperation with The Gambia.

“Our bilateral relationship remains strong across key sectors, including health and education. This programme reflects our shared commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties and practical collaboration,” she said.

Certificates were presented to participants, including Ambassador Kinteh, embassy staff, family members, and members of the Gambian media in China.