Gambia launches Sardinella, Bonga Fisheries Plan, unveils EAF-Nansen phase II support

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By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters has launched The Gambia’s Sardinella and Bonga Fisheries Management Plan and outlined implementation support under the EAF-Nansen Programme Phase II, marking a decisive step toward science-based, ecosystem-driven fisheries management.

The launch, held at the OIC Conference Centre, convened senior government officials, fisheries institutions, fishing communities, development partners, civil society, academia, and private sector actors.

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Developed with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) under the EAF-Nansen Programme, funded by Norway, the plan will be implemented with dedicated Phase II support over the next 18 months.

Sardinella and bonga are central to national food security, nutrition, livelihoods, and the economy. As shared stocks migrating across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau, their effective management requires coordinated national action and strong regional cooperation. The plan aligns with broader regional efforts under the EAF-Nansen Programme, including joint scientific assessments, policy coordination, and collaborative management through CECAF and the Sub-Regional Fisheries Commission (SRFC).

Fisheries Minister Musa Drammeh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to responsible fisheries governance, stating that the plan provides a clear, actionable framework to sustain fish stocks while protecting food security, jobs, and coastal livelihoods. He called for strong national and international support to ensure effective implementation.

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EAF-Nansen Programme Coordinator Merete Tandstad described the launch as a critical milestone for both The Gambia and the region, emphasising that sustainable fisheries management is essential to securing long-term food systems and economic opportunities. She stressed the need to translate scientific knowledge into practical management actions amid growing global pressures, including overfishing, climate change, habitat degradation, and pollution.

Citing the FAO State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2026 report, she noted that while global production reached 235 million tonnes in 2024 and supports over 600 million livelihoods, only 62.4 percent of assessed marine stocks remain biologically sustainable—underscoring the urgency of reform.

FAO representative Khadidiatou Diallo commended the government’s leadership and reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to supporting implementation.

She highlighted that the Phase II support project will focus on strengthening scientific advice and advancing science-to-policy decision-making, ensuring effective and adaptive fisheries management.

The launch signals not just the adoption of a management plan, but the start of coordinated national action to secure sustainable fish stocks, resilient communities, and long-term economic growth.