American cardinal Prevost succeeds Pope Francis to become 267th pontiff

Robert Prevost has become the 267th pope, the first time in 2,000 years that an American has been appointed to lead the Catholic church.

Chicago-born Prevost has chosen to be known as Leo XIV. As Bishop of Chicago, the 69-year-old oversaw the largest Archdiocese in North America.

Prior to his election, many observers had questioned him as a candidate, due to his relative young age and inexperience. Some speculated that cardinals would also wish to select a European, following 12 years of tenure by Pope Francis – an Argentinian.

Prevost, who holds both American and Peruvian citizenship, previously served as prefect of the Vatican’s dicastery for bishops, which handles various administrative and pastoral responsibilities of the Holy See, including the vetting nominations for bishops around the world.

He also served as the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, where nearly 40 per cent of the world’s Catholics reside.

Prevost assumed both these roles in 2023, making him relatively inexperienced, but he was favoured by Pope Francis and was believed to be considered the main “Bergoglian” candidate, as an ally of the late head of the Vatican.

Vatican insiders described him as the “dark horse” candidate who quietly rose to prominence in the days just before the conclave, having been made a cardinal-bishop in February this year.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1955, Prevost had a long career in missionary work in South America, working for nearly 15 years in Peru until 1998. In 2015, he was appointed the bishop of Chiclayo in northwest Peru.