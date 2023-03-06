Amilcar Cabral’s conspiracy: The similitude of other liquidated political revolutionaries in Africa

Nfansu Camara

Political science student

The expedition for attainment of political emancipation has flamed a lot of brouhaha within the geographical continent of Africa that has catapulted to the pantheon of neutralising the stalwarts who were courageous and cleared as to what direction the continent of Africa ought to have taken in her quest for social and political sanity.

Amilcar Cabral is an international figure whose achievements and struggles for liberation shall continue to be immortalised in contemporary African history.

In drawing reference from the historical baggage about such a gigantic and influential personality, Amilcar Cabral had the leverage of western education and he left Guinea-Bissau for Portugal in search of better, productive and result-driven knowledge.

While he was in the struggle of knowledge production, Amilcar Cabral started getting involved with his acolytes who were also in Portugal for the same ulterior motive in the person of Agostinho Neto of Angola and Samora Moses Machel of Mozambique among other pioneering African leaders.

Upon accomplishment of his academic journey in the colonial land of his erstwhile colonial influencer, the spirit of Pan-Africanism imprisoned him and he subsequently returned to Guinea-Bissau to liberate the West African country and her offspring in chains to become independent and sovereign people without any interference from the colonial administrators or infringement upon the lives of the people of Bissau.

At the preliminary stage of regaining their independence, he subscribed to the discipline of diplomacy in negotiating with the erstwhile Portuguese colonial administrator to have their liberation via peaceful means but the desire of Amilcar Cabral which was not seen as a diplomacy got paralysed and despoiled.

As a result, the Bissau Liberation Movement was installed when the Seaport workers established a very radical revolutionary movement to rebel against the Portuguese draconian administration but were all massacred by the colonial administrators.

Amilcar Cabral was as passionate and he was discouraged in his utterance that you must fight first before channel of negotiation comes into effect. Moreover, unstructured and uninformed guerrilla combat was launched against them spearheaded by Amilcar Cabral and ultimately, they were defeated by the barrel of gun.

Through the employment of radicalism, Guinea-Bissau regained her sovereignty under the tutelage of the great Amilcar Cabral.

In the most soonest duration, the neo-colonialisation project started getting its deepest root when Amilcar Cabral’s obituary was documented by his pretended acolytes who were under the influence and dictations of the manipulators and despicable violators. As Afro-pessimists will say “seizure of power in Africa was as frequent as breakfast”.

The conspiracies against Amilcar Cabral and his comrades-in-arms were engineered by the Portuguese who utilised “Innocent de kani” who was a native of Guinea-Bissau and other two conspirators in the person of Muhammad Njie and Muhammad Touray.

Since then, Bissau is kept in slow pace of development and numerous military interventions to uproot democratically elected governments from the zenith of political leadership.

It has become a common saying in Africa that “Africans appetite for wealth is completely insatiable.” The conspiracy by Africans to kill their later days political revolutionaries was not only a reserved in Guinea-Bissau but it is extended to other African countries such as Burkinabé when Thomas Sankara, a young man with high intellect was liquidated by his closest protector Blaise Compaore.

In wrapping up, this should serve as an admonition to all Africans not to kill our brothers and sisters at the behest of the westerners. In the same wavelength, the leaders should comprehend that leadership is an honor and privilege but should not be employed as a political machinery that massages the egos of egotistical and megalomaniacal leaders at the detriment of the people.

May God continues to smile upon Mama Africa.