An open letter to Sam Sarr

Dear Editor,

In the court of morality, Sam Sarr is a convict on life sentence! I am compelled to write this open letter to Sam Sarr, not saying mister because it is a title of honour that he does not deserve before his name.

Sam needs to be reminded that in the court of morality, he is a convict on life sentence who has no moral authority to criticise the Jammeh government. And that is not even behind closed doors because he is one person who was purposely hired to accord the then government the international legitimacy it so desired.

This is evidenced by his media tour even in the heat of the impasse when everyone else – supporter or opponent of the Jammeh government was bothered about peace, he was busy fighting to maintain his UN job which he is so badly missing.

Readers will recall that it is the same Sam Sarr who in the pursuit of a job in the said Jammeh government, after so many years of being useless in America as our former national army commander, branded his book as a collection of lies with the Bakoteh dumpsite as its residence.

May I please tell you why the old man is angry? He is angry because Jammeh pulled out of the APRC-NPP coalition which he thought would have returned him to his air-conditioned office in New York because he has gone frustrated and depleted like a used sandal by the heat of Jollof that seems to be draining him daily like does cancer to the weight of the malnourished patient.

And like a newly castrated puppy that tends to bite at any given object that it reaches, Sam scavenges for any given opportunity to throw his vomitus at Jammeh for his Jollof frustrations, but he needs to be reminded that people do not lick back their vomitus even in uncivilised societies.

Assuming that he is above 60, Sam should have at least used the last 20 years of his career saving for his retirement which would have saved him from this embarrassment he has subjected himself to unlike most of his former colleagues in the Jammeh government who are living private but productive and respectful lives – and full of honor from society.

Sam cannot therefore blame Jammeh for his failed retirement plan because Jammeh has at least given him an opportunity to plan a good retirement which he messed up thinking that he will die in his former UN office and I am pretty sure that Barrow will not want to fall into the trap of hiring one who by Sanna Sabally’s account, has a mouth troubled by chronic diarrhoea hence always running without a stop.

Dr Muhammed Tekanyi

USA

Donald Trump is a threat to the world

Dear Editor,

Donald Trump’s presidency poses a significant threat to global stability, and his actions have far-reaching consequences that impact not only the United States but also the world at large. Trump’s unpredictable leadership style, marked by impulsive decision-making and a disregard for established institutions, has created an environment of uncertainty and tension.

I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard him over the weekend saying he was going to attack Nigeria because they were killing “our cherished Christians” in that country. This guy is clearly a mad man and must be stopped at all cost!

Just a few days earlier, his announcement to resume nuclear testing has sparked alarm globally, with many viewing it as a reckless move that could destabilise international relations and increase the risk of nuclear conflict. This decision is particularly concerning given Trump’s history of unpredictable behaviour and his tendency to prioritise personal interests over national security.

Trump’s “America First” policy has also led to a decline in international cooperation and a rise in protectionism. His decision to impose tariffs on key trade partners has sparked trade wars, which could have far-reaching consequences for the global economy. Furthermore, his withdrawal from international agreements, such as the Paris Climate Accord, has weakened global efforts to address pressing issues like climate change.

The erosion of democratic norms and institutions is another area of concern. Trump’s actions have been criticised for undermining the rule of law, and his willingness to challenge established democratic norms has raised questions about the stability of democratic institutions. His attacks on the media, the judiciary, and other institutions have created a toxic environment that fosters division and polarisation.

Moreover, Trump’s foreign policy approach has been marked by controversy and unpredictability. His cozy relationship with authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un has raised eyebrows, and his transactional approach to diplomacy has created uncertainty among allies and adversaries alike. The potential for miscalculation and conflict is high, and the consequences could be catastrophic.

In conclusion, Donald Trump’s presidency poses a significant threat to global stability. His unpredictable leadership style, divisive rhetoric, and policies have created an environment of uncertainty and tension. The international community must be vigilant and work together to address the challenges posed by Trump’s presidency and ensure that global stability and security are maintained.

Momodou Bai Bojang

Brikama Wellingara