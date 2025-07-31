Anti-corruption sentiments – A hard knot of rage

- Advertisement -

Very often, corruption is perceived as only an act of bribery – monetary inducement for a favour. It goes far beyond this everyday understanding. Its definition includes fraud, embezzlement, abuse of power and nepotism.

This broader definition is generally recognised as an indicator of poor governance that undermines accountability and transparency. Specifically, corruption is seen in the light of officials in power, who not only are in breach of conduct, but also engage in outright theft of public funds.

Corruption undermines public trust, reduces the efficiency and effectiveness of social services and institutions, and widens inequality. Notably, it significantly undermines confidence in political leadership. It also has the potential to contagiously infiltrate all levels and branches of government, ranging from the highest offices to the lowest positions within the public service.Perhaps the most covert and most insidious effect of corruption is its impact on a national economy. Funds intended for public investment in various sectors are diverted into private pockets. The quality of these projects or investments severely declines, especially in the areas of infrastructure, such as roads, hospitals, schools and in the delivery of public goods and services.

It is a convenient tool for dramatically increasing project costs, which culminates in raising tax burdens and reducing efficiency in managing national resources and revenue-producing strategic public assets. The latter then becomes vulnerable to questionable disposals. The government revenue base becomes narrower and further weakened. Government borrowing becomes frantically enhanced as a dire stopgap measure to meet financial commitments. A culture of impunity often emerges, adversely affecting the efficiency of key sectors essential to the functioning of the economy.

Consequently, corrupt governments develop and implement policies that are influenced by biased political considerations. These policies usually have a limited impact on improving the standards of living. The practices of favouritism and preferential treatment become favourite instruments for promoting political relevance.

Where the concerns of citizens should be acknowledged, they are instead disregarded by those in positions of authority, whose lack of transparency and competence undermines effective governance.

Deflections and the manipulation and manufacturing of information become standard responses to public criticism and complaints. Instances of judicial bias, opaque law enforcement investigations, and electoral irregularities occur with noticeable frequency and consistency. Over time, these practices develop into systemic issues.

The resulting weak governance and failure in political leadership discourage legitimate investors while attracting the infamous, notorious and even criminal elements and drug cartels. The presence of the latter agents invariably draws international juridical attention.

Systemic corruption and inadequate corrective measures can result in state capture. The established guardrails of democracy and state institutions become weakened and inefficient. It can inflame public unrest, heighten international scrutiny, and cause almost irreparable damage to a country’s reputation.

Corruption, as traditionally highlighted in audit reports, is not a matter of opinion or an issue of difficulty in proving. Fighting it is essential for combating poverty, inequality and maintaining stability. The fight is a commitment to work for the common good, the reinforcement of democratic principles, and the enhancement of standards of living. It ensures a just, stable and prosperous society.

Achieving this goal requires a strong political will and a deliberate and unwavering commitment, the demonstration and fulfilment of moral responsibilities, and the demonstration and strengthening of integrity, credibility, and public trust in leadership.

Coming closer to home, neglecting ongoing demands and concerns regarding numerous corruption issues, as documented in audit reports and uncovered by independent media investigations, can lead to increased civil society actions, such as those demonstrated by GALA – a movement which can mature and mushroom into an affinity and identity that the masses may embrace through the unifying slogan of “I am GALA” and in a much wider and more fluid context. The various messages on the banners must not be seen as symbols of empty and raucous barrels of a protest. They express an underlying passion and an intense zeal for meaningful change and action.

If unchecked, corruption inevitably becomes deeply rooted, eventually leading to unstoppable public outrage and spontaneous instability due to the abysmal failures and chronic negligence in governance and leadership. It eventually becomes a hard knot of rage.

Just Thinking Aloud

Lamino Lang Comma

Brikama