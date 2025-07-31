Our power, our responsibility

- Advertisement -

The headline “NAWEC Discovers Over 25 Illegal Connections” is not just a routine news story, it is a troubling reflection of a deep-rooted national problem. It is a stark reminder that many still do not understand, or choose to ignore, a fundamental truth: public utilities like electricity belong to all of us. When someone connects illegally, it is not NAWEC they are cheating—it is you and me, the entire community.

Electricity is not a luxury anymore. It powers our homes, our schools, our hospitals, and our businesses. When some individuals tamper with the system through illegal connections, they not only steal but also destabilise the grid, causing outages and voltage fluctuations that affect everyone. What’s more, such acts endanger lives. Unregulated connections can spark fires and electrocute innocent people, often children. It’s not just theft—it’s recklessness.

But perhaps the bigger concern is the mindset. Too many people see public property as “government property,” separate from their own interests. Yet public infrastructure is built and maintained with our taxes. The wires that run through our streets, the transformers humming quietly on our poles—these are ours. Every act of sabotage, theft, or misuse is self-harm.

- Advertisement -

This issue demands a collective response. First, the law must be enforced firmly and fairly. Those found guilty of illegal connections must face consequences. But enforcement alone is not enough. We need to cultivate a sense of public ownership. Communities should be encouraged to protect their local infrastructure, report illegal activity, and educate their members on the impact of such actions.

NAWEC too has a role. It must continue efforts to improve accessibility, customer service, and transparent billing systems. If people are pushed to desperation due to inefficiencies, the temptation to cheat the system increases. That said, no excuse justifies endangering a public good.

Let us remember: public utilities are shared lifelines. When we protect them, we protect ourselves. When we abuse them, we all suffer. The fight against illegal connections is not NAWEC’s fight alone—it is a national duty. Electricity belongs to all of us, and so must the responsibility to use it justly and protect it fiercely.

- Advertisement -

We can do better!