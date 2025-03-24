Armed robber ‘killed’ in Ballanghar

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Pandemonium broke out suddenly at Balanghar Ker N’Derry on Saturday as residents began to break their fast. Eyewitnesses heard on numerous WhatsApp audios described how several men attacked two shops, firing gunshots and attempting to flee with money taken from the shopkeepers at gunpoint.

“All hell broke loose as villagers quickly gathered and put up a chase. In the melee one armed robber was caught while others fled,” a resident of the village was heard on one of the audios immediately after the incident.

- Advertisement -

Police later confirmed that the incident involved an alleged armed robbery in two shops owned by Hadim Touray, a native, and a Mauritanian businessman.

Updating The Standard on the incident, Police PRO Modou Musa Sisawo, said during the chaos that ensued, one suspect, identified as Yerro Sheikh Sowe (Senegalese), sustained a gunshot wound and was atmitted at Kaur Health Centre before being transferred to Farafenni General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Another suspect, Amadou Bah, also a Senegalese, was apprehended by villagers during a hot pursuit with a bag containing D29,910 and CFA93,000. This suspect admitted being part of the armed robbery along with three other fugitives, all of whom are Senegalese nationals,” PRO Sisawo said.

- Advertisement -

He said Bah revealed that the hunting gun used during the robbery and three live bullets belonged to the dead man, Yerro Sheikh Sowe.

“However, the rifle is yet to be recovered, and efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining suspect,” PRO Sisawo said.

He added that a team of investigators from Police Headquarters has been dispatched to support the regional response team with the ongoing investigations.