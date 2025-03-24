Sand throwing robber pleads guilty, remanded 

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate Dawda Phatty of the Bundung Magistrate court on Friday remanded one Modou Lamin Sanyang after finding him guilty of a single count charge of robbery.

Prosecutors alleged that on 10 February 2025, at Tallinding, the accused threw sand into the eyes of Jacinta Ilo and in the confusion before the victim could regain her sight, he stole the following items from her: a Tecno Spark 5 phone valued at D6000; a Nokia simple mobile phone valued at D1000; a wallet containing cash amount of D800; an ear pod and keys.

- Advertisement -

Police Inspector Bobo Jarju told the court that the victim was a teacher who was on her way to school when she was robbed. He said the accused sold the items at Serekunda.

In his plea of mitigation, the accused, Modou Lamin Sanyang, begged for mercy, calling his action a mistake that will never happen again.

Inspector Jarju further applied for compensation to be awarded to the victim in accordance with Section 145 of the CPC.

- Advertisement -

The magistrate adjourned the matter to 10 April at 1pm for sentencing.