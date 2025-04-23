ARMY TO INVESTIGATE KILLING OF CIVILIAN BY MILITARY VEHICLE

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A woman identified as Sainabou Gaye was on Tuesday killed after being knocked by a military vehicle in Busumbala, the army confirmed in a statement yesterday.

According to the army, the circumstances of the fatal accident are under investigation by the Military Police.

It added that the army commander in charge of supply and transport had visited the Brikama Health Centre where the deceased was admitted to assist her family.

The army statement however did not disclose the identity of the officer or officers involved in the accident but conveyed condolences to the family on the loss.

The incident prompted reactions from human rights advocates who called for the army to come clean with full details on what happened and have asked for the police to participate in the investigations.

In a statement the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice said as a matter of human rights and the rule of law, the Inspector General of The Gambia Police should open criminal investigations in to any death of a citizen.

“Even though it involves the military, this incident happened in the community leading to the death of a civilian and therefore, a legitimate matter for the police.We welcome the army’s proposed investigation with caution urging them to ensure that their investigation is impartial, professional and share the outcome with the public,” the Centre said.