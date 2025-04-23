Mai Fatty to address media over alleged controversial comments against UDP

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the Gambia Moral Congress Mai Fatty currently in the eye of the storm over remarks he allegedly made at the recent political meeting at state house, has called a press conference tomorrow to clear the air.

The former Interior Minister whom GMC is in alliance, with the governing NPP is under fire from UDP supporters who accused him of saying that he would rather fight to death than to see the party win the 2026 presidential election.

- Advertisement -

Mr Fatty is also allegedly quoted to have said he will go to exile again if the opposition wins the 2026 election.

When contacted for clarification on the issue, Mr Fatty said he would only provide an answer at a press conference tomorrow.

“I will make it abundantly clear whether I have said that or not,” he said, adding he would not preempt the press conference.

- Advertisement -

“This is not just another press briefing. It promises to address concerns, critical national development issues with clarity, boldness, and foresight. Expect perspectives that matter, revelations that resonate, and a roadmap that challenges. Every major voice in the media should be there to ask the tough questions that matter to the public. Come hear it first,” he said on his Facebook announcing the press conference.