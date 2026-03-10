As eid draws closer, commercial opportunism takes hold

- Advertisement -

As we draw closer to Eid-ul Fitr, the atmosphere in markets across the country is usually one of excitement and anticipation. Families prepare for the celebration by buying new clothes, food, and other essentials. This year, however, that excitement is mixed with growing anxiety. Many citizens fear that the start of the eid sales will once again bring with it a sharp rise in prices.

In several markets, traders have already begun adjusting their prices upward. Tailoring materials, clothing, sugar, cooking oil, and other basic commodities are slowly becoming more expensive. For many households already struggling with the rising cost of living, the possibility of further price hikes is deeply worrying. Eid-ul Fitr, which should be a time of joy and unity, risks becoming a season of financial stress for many families.

Part of the concern stems from recent global economic uncertainties and disruptions in shipping and supply chains. Import-dependent economies like ours often feel these shocks more severely. When transportation costs rise or goods become scarce, the burden is quickly transferred to consumers.

Yet, while external factors play a role, local market practices also deserve scrutiny. Some traders are often accused of exploiting the festive season to increase prices beyond reasonable levels. While business is meant to generate profit, it should not come at the expense of fairness and social responsibility.

Authorities must therefore remain vigilant.

Consumer protection bodies and market regulators should monitor prices closely to prevent exploitation. At the same time, traders should remember that Eid-ul Fitr is not merely a commercial opportunity but a cultural and religious celebration that emphasises compassion, generosity, and community.

Ultimately, the spirit of the season should guide both buyers and sellers. If fairness prevails in the marketplace, Eid-ul Fitr can remain what it is meant to be – a time of gratitude, generosity, and shared happiness rather than a season overshadowed by fear of rising prices.