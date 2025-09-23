Assembly adopts motion for gov’t to establish land rights commission

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Hon Sulayman Saho, the National Assembly Member for Central Baddibu yesterday moved a motion for the establishment of a commission to protect customary land rights and fair land governance.

Moving the motion, Hon Saho reasoned that land represents not only property but identity, livelihood, inheritance and the foundation of rural dignity.

He highlighted the urgent need to address the growing issues of land grabbing and the lack of legal protection for customary land owners.

Saho called on the ministry of lands to immediately conduct a comprehensive review of land disputes and evictions involving customary land across the country.

He also recommended for the urgent establishment of a National Land Rights Commission to mediate land conflicts, to protect communal land systems, develop a customary land registry under local authorities and also urged the ministry of justice to draft and present a customary land security bill within 12 months.

Seconding the motion, NAM Omar Darboe of Upper Nuimi said there is need for protection of customary lands but observed that there is no need to establish a National Land Rights Commission since the existing lands commission can be strengthened by adding land rights into it.

Darboe recommended that instead of the 12 months suggested by NAM Saho for the commsion to be set up, it should be 6 months, adding that the law needs to be fast tracked.

After the deliberations, the Speaker of the House Fabakary Tombong Jatta announced that since the motion has been moved and seconded, the Assembly has considered and adopted the motion for the protection of customary land rights and fair land governance in The Gambia.’