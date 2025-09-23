GAMBIANS PRAISE GOV’T’S SARRO RICE INITIATIVE AS A GAME-CHANGER FOR FOOD SECURITY

- Advertisement -

The government’s Sarro rice initiative has received widespread acclaim from citizens, farmers and economists, for its transformative impact on food security in The Gambia.

Launched in 2023, the initiative aims to enhance accessibility, affordability and food independence for Gambians.

The Sarro Rice Initiative leverages the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation, NFSPMC’s extensive experience and infrastructure in agribusiness to stabilise domestic rice prices and enable sustainable access to affordable rice for all Gambians. The initiative has been praised for its inclusive approach, transparency, and commitment to empowering local farmers and supporting The Gambia’s overarching aim of food sovereignty.

The initiative has had a significant impact on Gambian communities, particularly in terms of food security and affordability. By providing access to affordable and high-quality rice, the initiative has helped to reduce the financial burden on households and improve their overall well-being.

Citizens have praised the government’s decision to make Sarro rice available at an unbeatable price of D1900 per 50Kg bag, making it a game-changer for many families.

Momodou Jawara, a native of Basse and a regular buyer of Sarro rice, said: “The government has made rice more affordable to Gambian households.”

Bamba Drammeh, a shopkeeper selling Sarro rice in Fass Saho, commended the initiative as “not only transformative but a game-changer” for his community.

“My community is very appreciative of the initiative and I can tell since I brought the rice it has made a lot of difference for people especially those who were struggling to buy a bag of rice for D2200,” Drammeh said.

He said all his customers have described the quality and taste of the rice as ‘unmatched’. Several members of the Fass Omar Saho community also expressed happiness and thank government for making rice affordable for them.

Fatou Njie, a native of Farafenni and an admirer of Sarro rice, said: “The Sarro rice has significantly impacted my family, especially this year. I can say it’s the best thing that has happened to us for many years.”

The Sarro Rice Initiative has achieved several key milestones. The initiative has made Sarro rice available at various outlets across the country, including in major towns and cities, unbeatable price of D1900 per 50Kg bag, making it affordable for all Gambians.

Sulayman Jatta, a native of Bakoteh and a regular buyer of the Sarro rice said NFSPMC has not only made rice available but its prices are unbeatable.

The Sarro rice is of premium quality, and citizens have praised its taste and nutritional value.

The initiative has also empowered local farmers by providing them with opportunities to participate in the marketing of the rice. Several Gambians across the country have confirmed serving as NFSPMC agents.

Modou Cham, a native of Kiang who has stopped buying other varieties of rice since the coming of the Sarro rice, said: “It is evidence that the Sarro rice initiative has had a significant impact on Gambian communities, particularly in terms of food security and affordability.”

Experts have also hailed the NFSPMC Sarro rice initiative as a significant step towards improving food security.

Lamin Ceesay, a Gambian economist, said: “The Sarro rice initiative stands as a landmark government achievement and a beacon of hope for Gambians. By prioritising food security, farmer empowerment, and sustainable development, the government has earned well-deserved praise from diverse quarters.”

The Sarro Rice Initiative is a game-changer for food security in The Gambia. By providing access to affordable and high-quality rice, the initiative has improved the lives of many Gambians. The government’s commitment to food sovereignty and sustainable development is commendable, and the initiative’s impact will be felt for years to come.