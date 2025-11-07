Assembly orders Bensouda to hand over documents by Friday

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Special Select Committee of the National Assembly probing the disposal of assets of former president, Yahya Jammeh, has told the lead counsel of the Janneh Commission, Amie Bensouda, that she must submit all documents relating to the case in her possession by Friday morning.

Mrs Bensouda explained that she produced volumes of documents related to the disposal of assets as per the summons, but stressed that some documents she withheld were personal case files she intended to keep unless formally ordered otherwise.

- Advertisement -

She expressed disappointment at being questioned about why certain documents were produced and others withheld, saying she acted based on her understanding of the committee’s remit, which focuses on assets identified by the Janneh Commission.

The committee pushed back, reminding her that their mandate includes examining asset sales, administration, management of proceeds, and any irregularities, all within the terms of reference clearly set out in the motion guiding their work. They reiterated their constitutional powers, including the ability to determine the relevance of documents and compel their production.

When Counsel Dibba asked specifically about documents related to data conditioners, Mrs Bensouda said she only held documents in her possession from her role as counsel on data conditioners, and does not have all official files issued elsewhere. The committee insisted that all documents in her possession related to data conditioners be produced and gave her a firm deadline of Friday morning to submit them.

- Advertisement -

Amie requested a written order to avoid any misunderstanding about what is required of her, to which the committee agreed and promised to provide clear written instructions but the committee warned that some computers currently in use for this investigation might be repurposed soon, stressing the urgency of submitting the documents on time.

The hearing will continue on Monday to assess the documents submitted and related matters. The committee reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a focused investigation within its terms of reference, while making it clear that failure to comply with document production orders would not be taken lightly.