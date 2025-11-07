Jawara’s grandnephew Papa Faal forms new party

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Papa Faal, a grandnephew of former president, Sir Dawda Jawara, has formed a new party ahead of the much-anticipated presidential elections next year.

Faal, a former US soldier, attempted to contest as an independent candidate in the 2021 presidential election but his nomination was rejected by the Independent Electoral Commission IEC. He later endorsed President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party which subsequently won the election.

Faal has now formed a new party called Gambian People’s Advancement Party (GPAP) after receiving endorsement from the IEC for meeting the requirements for registration as a political party. According to the commission, the party’s particulars are as follows: secretary general and party leader – Dr Papa Faal; party colours -royal purple and sky blue; party symbol – millet stalks and groundnut plant; and party motto – dignity, justice and compassion.

The electoral body also announced the formation of another party Alliance of Progressive Citizens (APC) led by Omar Tobb. The party colours are white and gold with the symbol of a lion.