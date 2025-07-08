Assembly rejects new constitution bill

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

After a breathtaking marathon debate on the merits of the 2024 constitution bill, the National Assembly last night voted to reject the bill by 35 -21.

Needing 44 votes to secure its passing, the bill failed 9 votes short of the required threshold.

This development now means The Gambia’s effort to adopt a new constitution have failed nearly ten years after the change of government.

Reacting to the rejection, Justice Minister Dawda Jallow said he is disappointed. “I think politics is at play because that can be manifested in the debate,” he said.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Fabakary Tombong Jatta said while the outcome may be met with disappointment in some quarters, it reflects the principle that constitutional reform in a democratic society must be anchored in broad consensus.

“The deliberations within this Chamber have been rigorous and reflective of the diverse political, social, and legal perspectives that shape our national fabric. As presiding officer, I commend all Members for their participation and the dignity with which proceedings were conducted. The failure of this bill at this stage does not signify the end of constitutional reform. Rather, it marks a critical moment for reflection, consultation, and renewed engagement with all sectors of Gambian society – including political actors, civil society, traditional authorities, and the citizenry. I encourage all parties to remain committed to a constructive and inclusive approach to constitutional development. Our responsibility as legislators is not only to reflect the present will of our constituents but to safeguard the long-term constitutional order of the country,” Speaker Jatta said.