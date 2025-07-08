Kandeh breaks silence

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Following widespread rumours about a reported meeting between him and President Adama Barrow at state House, The Standard yesterday contacted Gambia Democratic Congess leader Mamma Kandeh for comments on the matter. The GDC leader declined to specifically comment on the matter, but said no formal approach has yet been made by Barrow personally regarding an alliance with him.

However he revealed that they have been approached by several political parties including the NPP and that whenever the GDC has an agreement with any of them, it would be made public transparently and without fear.

Kandeh also stressed that his party remains independent and focused on its own plans and programmes, urging supporters to avoid divisive politics and concentrate on GDC’s vision for the country. While not ruling out the possibility of cooperation with any party, including the NPP, Kandeh insisted that any collaboration must be based on sincere dialogue rather than opportunism or external pressure.

However, a highly placed source within the GDC who begged for anonymity, told The Standard that a GDC review meeting had revealed that the meeting between Mr Kandeh and President Barrow was inconclusive.

Our source added that Mr Kandeh had insisted that any agreement between the two parties must only follow assurances that Mr Barrow would not go for a third term. “Kandeh is of the belief that President Barrow has done enough for the past ten years to honourably step aside in 2026,” our source said.

The source added that Kandeh has not made any advances regarding government positions for himself or his executive.