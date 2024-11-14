Austerity measures and official travel

- Advertisement -

There is little or no doubt that The Gambia is currently facing some serious economic conditions. The cost of living is very high, wages are low and citizens’ spending power is at an all-time low. Ordinary Gambians find it very difficult to make ends meet.

The prices of goods and commodities keep increasing at an alarming rate and everyone in the country is facing challenges. When one goes to the market, one can always hear the complaints of both buyers and sellers. It is indeed difficult to have the three-square meals in a day.

Considering the situation described above, one wonders whether the government should not think of ways to improve the living conditions of the people. This may mean cutting costs of some of avoidable expenses that officials make.

According to reports in the media, about fifteen officials traveled to Baku to attend the UN Summit on Climate Change. If one computes the airfare, per diems, accommodation and other expenses, this trip alone will cost the taxpayers many millions of dalasis.

This is at a time when the cost of living is so high, unemployment is hitting the roof and the education sector is in shambles due to lack of funding. It is unimaginable that the government will spend so much money on traveling when things here are in this situation.

It will be prudent for the government to put all avoidable travel on hold for the time being. The amounts earmarked for such trips could then be judiciously used on some other more urgent needs of the nation.

A government must always look for ways to improve the lives and livelihoods of its citizens. That is why they have been elected. They should serve the needs of the people.

This is worth considering!