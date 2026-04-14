Authorities assure ‘no current threat’ of H9N2 Avian Influenza in Senegal

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A director at the Senegalese Ministry of Health, Dr Mamadou Ndiaye, has reassured the public following the WHO’s report of a case of Avian Influenza A (H9N2) in a person who had stayed in Senegal before travelling to Italy.

In an interview with the newspaper L’Observateur, the specialist stated that investigations confirm the absence of any current threat, specifying that “more than a month after his departure, the absence of local outbreaks proved that the chain of transmission is “non-existent”. Although the patient’s contacts could not be reached, authorities emphasised that the risk of human-to-human transmission remained extremely rare from a scientific standpoint.

“In light of this situation, the Ministry of Health is maintaining rigorous surveillance in close collaboration with veterinary services to monitor any potential mutations of the strain,” Dr Ndiaye emphasised saying there is no need for restrictive measures for travellers.

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However, he called for vigilance, stating: “We urge vigilance, particularly among poultry farmers, regarding any abnormal poultry mortality, to ensure the early detection of any potential animal outbreaks.”

Pressafrik