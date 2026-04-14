Tivaouane spiritual leader warns those attacking tariqas

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, the religious city of Tivaouane resonated with the rhythm of the Grand Ziarra. The caliph general of the Tijaniyya, Serigne Babacar Sy Mansour, called for a return to prophetic values ​​to guarantee social stability and issued warnings to the detractors waging war on Sufi sects in the country.

During the official ceremony, Serigne Babacar Sy Mansour urged the faithful to a profound spirituality, rooted in piety and strict adherence to the precepts of Islam. He said the balance of the community depends on fidelity to the model of the Prophet (peace be upon him) and the strengthening of national unity.

The spiritual leader stressed the importance of rigorous education and the promotion of daaras (Qur’anic schools) and a return to moral values.

- Advertisement -

Serigne Moustapha Sy Al Amine rebuked certain detractors who publicly attack Sufi orders (tariqas) in Senegal. Speaking out against remarks recently made on television, he denounced these excesses aimed at discrediting the fundamental principles of Islam and Sufi philosophy.

The gathering celebrated on 12th April was initiated in 1930 by Serigne Babacar Sy (Cheikh-Al Khalifa). This event aims at renewing the pact between disciple and spiritual master (tarbiyya). It is based on the legacy of the Dahiratoul Kiram, the first organisation of its kind, founded in 1927. The ziarra is an opportunity to celebrate two principles of Sufism: allegiance (moubaya) or diayaneté, and commitment (aqd) or kolëré.

Finally, it recalls the five famous recommendations of Sheikh Al Khalifa: “Sen diiné, sen tariqa, sen métier, sen dahira, sen yonu Tiwawon” (your religion, your brotherhood, your profession, your association, and your path to Tivaouane).

- Advertisement -

Sud Quotidien