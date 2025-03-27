BABY SCORPIONS LEAVES FOR CAF CHAMPIONSHIP TODAY

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s quest for a third title in the Africa Under-17 championship gets into motion today with the team flying out to Morocco for this year’s edition,

The Baby Scorpions won the title in 2005 and 2009.

The current team coached by Yaya Manneh is tasked to retrace glory in this tourney which starts from 30th March to 19th April.

The Baby Scorpions will open their campaign against Senegal on 1st April, at El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida City.

About the tournament

The Morocco 2025 Caf Under-17 tournament will sport a new look that brings revitalised energy after the logo and innovative trophy were unveiled yesterday Wednesday ahead of the 30 March-19 April tournament.

The launch marks a key moment in celebrating the beginning of the journey for the young African football talents who will be taking part in the prestigious tournament.

The concept behind the new trophy is ‘Journey Begins’ and embodies ambition, growth and the early steps towards these players’ legendary futures.

It features a road-like structure symbolising the player’s path, integrated with the map of Africa to reflect continental pride and unity.

The logo design mirrors the new CAF U-17 AFCON trophy, including its base.

This foundation signifies the structure, guidance and support provided by CAF, highlighting its pivotal role in nurturing Africa’s next generation of stars.

It is a path carved by passion, with a new look and new energy.

Morocco 2025 also serves as a Fifa World Cup qualifier. Africa will be represented by 10 teams at the newly expanded showpiece set to take place in Qatar later this year.

Grouping

GROUP A: Morocco (Hosts), Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia

GROUP B: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Africa, Egypt

GROUP C: Senegal, Gambia, Somalia, Tunisia

GROUP D: Mali, Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Central African Republic

Below are the fixtures