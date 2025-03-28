Saderr, Amadou and Arret win Standard monthly awards

- Advertisement -

Layout editor Saderr Cham and reporters Amadou Jadama and Arret Jatta were yesterday awarded certificates and cash prizes as the winners of The Standard employee and reporter of the month gongs.

Cham won the employee of the month award while Jadama and Jatta shared the reporter of the month award.

The awards are named after Lamin Dibba a former journalist with The Daily Observer now a resident of the United States.

Mr Dibba has been sponsoring the monthly and annual awards as a means of encouraging the general employees and in particular reporters of The Standard newspaper.

Presenting the awards, Standard managing director Sheriff Bojang thanked Mr Dibba for always being their for the company and encouraging its workers. He also thanked the awardees and encouraged them to work harder.