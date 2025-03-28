QCell concludes Qur’anic recitation, Azaan competition

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

QCell, one of the leading GSM operators in The Gambia, concluded its annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition and Azaan Competition, at a grand iftar at QCity on Wednesday, March 27th.

The Qur’anic Recitation Competition is an initiative by Qgroup that brings together students from madrassas across the country to compete in categories such as Full Qur’an, Half Qur’an and Quarter Qur’an with prizes allocated to each category.

Muhammed Jah, the chairman of QGroup remarked that competitions were held at the regional level leading to the grand final.

He emphasised the importance of religious leaders (imams), noting that they are the custodians of peace, the marriage facilitators and the intermediaries between Muslims in the society.

“When there is a funeral, the imams are present. The same for naming ceremonies and other functions, but we forget them sometimes. That is why today, we invited imams from all over the country for a grand iftar, and to also thank them for all they do,” he expressed.

He thanked President Barrow and his government, and members of the QGroup for making sure that the event is a success.

The minister of lands, regional government and religious affairs, Hamat Bah, who attended the event also thanked QGroup for hosting the event and implored them to continue doing so.

“This is the least you have done, in relation to everything you have done. That is what a Muslim does for his fellow Muslims,” Bah exhorted Jah.

Eight students were awarded cash prizes.

Abdoulie Ousman Jarsey got D100,000 as winner for full Qur’an; Abdourahman Boye got D75,000 as runner-up for full Qur’an; Muhammad Sanusi Ahmad Jallow got D75,000 as winner for half Qur’an; Ahmad Sanusi Muhammad Bah got D50,000 as runner-up for half Qur’an, Abdoulie Muhammed Sellou Jallow got D50,000 as winner for quarter Qur’an; and

Muhammed Ali Alpha Bah got D25,000 as runner-up for quarter Qur’an.

For the Azaan competition, Muhammed Sanneh got D20,000 as the winner while Muhamadou Lamin Jah got D15,000 as the first runner-up

The event was attended by key religious leaders, cabinet ministers, members of the Supreme Islamic Council and members of the public.